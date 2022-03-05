Twitch Introduces New Rules to Ban Harmful Misinformation Spreaders

Share the joy

Twitch streamers who make false claims will be banned.

Stop Harmful Misinformation

On Thursday, Twitch said that it will start banning streamers who consistently spread harmful misinformation on the platform. However, the platform said that the new policy doesn’t apply to streamers who share individual statements. Rather, the new rules will be implemented for users who persistently share disproven, harmful misinformation topics.

“In order to reduce harm to our community and the public without undermining our streamers’ open dialogue with their communities, we also prohibit harmful misinformation superspreaders who persistently share misinformation on or off of Twitch. We seek to remove users whose online presence is dedicated to (1) persistently sharing (2) widely disproven and broadly shared (3) harmful misinformation topics.” Twitch

Precautionary Steps to Stop Misinformation Super Spreaders

The company said that the platform is taking precautionary steps to make sure that the misinformation super spreaders won’t have a place in its service. Twitch’s new rules will affect users even if they don’t make false claims while they are streaming. If they share the misinformation on other platforms, their Twitch accounts will be suspended.

The new rules were introduced because Twitch is becoming popular and streamers could use it as a tool to cause harm to other users. The new rules would affect fewer than 100 channels during their launch.

Currently, the company has 140 unique monthly visitors.

Misinformation is of high interest right now amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Reuters also reported that the new rules would prevent Russian state media from having a prominent presence on the platform. Twitch’s spokesperson said that media outlets owned by Russians are not yet prominent on the platform. However, it has removed one channel with ties to RT, which is a Russian state-controlled news network.

RT would join Rumble. It’s a video site popular among US conservatives.

While Russia invades Ukraine, the EU banned RT and Sputnik.

Recently, Russia blocked Facebook and Twitter. The decision was made in response to the platforms’ alleged discrimination against the Kremlin’s media. Meta said that sooner or later, millions of Russians won’t have access to reliable information. They’ll be deprived of their ways of communicating with their family and friends. Some of them are silenced from speaking out. But Meta is committed to restoring its services so ordinary Russians can safely express themselves.

However, Meta announced that advertisers in Russ would be banned from Facebook. The company stated that it’s been having difficulties running its business in Russia because of the ongoing war. Thus, ads that target people in the said country will be paused. Advertisers in Russia can’t create or run ads anywhere in the world.

Russia added more than 5,000 sites to its deny list. These sites include more than 80 news outlets and 30 financial websites. The country has been shutting down Russian-language news after the invasion.

As the value of the ruble plummeted, the country started to block financial sites. The prohibitions include platforms that enable Russians to trade money to another currency.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

