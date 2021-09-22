Twitch Announced Partnership with the National Music Publisher’s Association

Share the joy













Twitch wants to make amends with the music industry.

Twitch’s Relationship with the Music Industry

Twitch had a controversial relationship with the music industry. The industry accused the streaming company of allowing streamers to use copyrighted music in their videos without getting the right licenses.

Many Twitch streamers have been under the scrutiny of music publishers. Some of them received DMCA takedown notices. As a result, the streaming company removed their content from their channels.

But Twitch wants to fix it and make friends with the music groups.

Fewer Takedown Notices

The streaming service announced its partnership with a deal. The agreement could provide new opportunities for publishers. It may lead to fewer takedown notices.

“As part of this agreement, we want to let you know about a new process that we are creating that participating music rights holders can opt into to report certain uses of their music, which is more flexible and forgiving to creators who inadvertently or incidentally use music in their streams than the existing process required under the DMCA and similar global laws. This new process does not change how music can be used on Twitch. As we’ve said consistently, it’s never okay to include music in your channel unless you’ve secured the necessary rights or have the authority to do so.” – Twitch

The new process will be different from the one being used for the DMCA. The streaming service won’t change its rules about how music can be utilized on the service.

The deal won’t force Twitch to pay for additional music licenses. In that case, it’s vague how the level of changes the deal will do. If music publishers would choose the new process, it might resolve DMCA issues.

There are other promises in the deal. For instance, music publishers will get virtual shows and studio sessions. It will also connect the streaming community to the music they enjoy.

Last year, Twitch received a scathing letter from the music industry about copyright infringement. Various music organizations signed the letter. The document accused Twitch of letting streamers play copyrighted music sans proper icons.

According to the organizations that signed the letter, Twitch did nothing to alleviate the notices of music infringement it received. The service didn’t even acknowledge that it had received those notices.

But Twitch informed thousands of its streamers about copyright infringement and that their offending videos would be deleted. The music industry’s letter to Twitch is a campaign to make a case against the streaming service. The industry accused Twitch of not abiding by the DMCA terms.

Despite the notices to streamers, unlicensed music is still available on the streaming service. It’s a sign that Twitch didn’t do anything to stop the music infringement on its platform.

But the recent deal may amend Twitch’s relationship with the music industry. Then again, nothing is certain here. The deal may also not conclude the dispute. The use of copyrighted music still violates the music creators’ rights.

Twitch will release details about its new reporting system in the coming weeks.

