Twitch Announced New Partner Plus Program

New Twitch Partner Plus Program Offered Quietly to Top Streamers

Twitch is no stranger to controversy. Although it has done a lot of things to alleviate issues, it has created another one – Partner Plus program. This new program is said to be a better share revenue agreement between streamers and the platform. However, the streamers must meet certain milestones.

What is so controversial about it? It was quietly offered to popular streamers in the past.

Partner Plus Program for Qualified Streamers

When you meet the requirements, you receive a 70/30 split on subscription revenues on the first $100k you earned every year.

According to a Twitch blog post:

“Streamers in the Partner Plus program will receive a 70/30 revenue share on net subscription revenue (revenue from recurring monthly subscriptions and gift subs), for 12 months up to US$100K. To qualify, Partners must maintain a sub count of at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months. Once that happens, Partners will be automatically enrolled for the next 12 months, even if you dip below the subscription threshold during the 12-month period.”

If you earn more than $100,000, you will be subject 50/50 split.

On Twitter, streamer PaladinAmber said that the platform did negotiate a 70/30 deal with some top performers according to the 350 sub-criteria. But the steamer said that the new program adds a 12-month cap. In other words, it is worse for streamers who previously had it.

The 70/30 deal was noted by various news outlets.

In September, it was reported that streamers with premium terms were subject to the $100,000 cap. It means that the new Partner Plus program is a downgrade for the top streamers.

Twitch is a massive platform. However, it is facing competition from similar services that offer better deals for content creators.

YouTube Gaming, for one, has an advantage in terms of monetization sharing, channel memberships, super chat, and merchandise sales. Furthermore, the platform has a vast audience and established monetization infrastructure that can be enticing for streamers.

Facebook Gaming, too, offers various ways for streamers to monetize their content, including ads and fan subscriptions. It also has a massive user base and robust promotional tools that can help streamers reach a wider audience.

Trovo is new in the live-streaming world. This, too, focuses on gaming and esports content. It offers features like interactive chat, monetization options, and community support.

Earlier this Month

Twitch removed changes to its ad guidelines earlier in the month. Without the changes, streamers would not be able to embed ads into their stream. The streamers threatened to leave the platform. So, Twitch rolled back the rules. The company stated that it would not prevent them from “entering into direct relationship with their sponsors.”

The platform wants to work with its community so that streamers will have the best experience on the platform. If the new ad rules were not removed, charities would have been affected.

“Our focus has always been on inspiring, growing, and sustaining Twitch streamers all around the world. We hope this new program demonstrates that commitment.”

