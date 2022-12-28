TSMC to Start Mass Production of Next-Gen Chips this Week

Share the joy

TSMC Kicking Off Mass Production of 3nm Chips

And Apple is the first customer. The chip will be used for its M2-powered MacBook Pro series. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced that it’s going to start its mass production of the much-awaited 3nm process node in the next few days.

This is an upgrade from the 5nm process that was introduced in 2020. Along with Samsung, TSMC will be one of the two entities to produce 3nm chips around the world.

The chips allow the development of integrated circuits that could speed up the performance of a device without draining its battery.

The advancement will cater to the 5g smartphones market. But it will also target other electronic products. This technology will be used in AI accelerators, graphics processors, and central processors.

What is 3nm?

For every square nanometre, this next-gen chip enables 250 million. It’s not like the 2nm tech that allowed more than 310 million transistors.

The higher the transistor counts the lower its power consumption. With the same power usage, this tech can improve the performance of any device.

The chip division of Samsung has already contributed to the company’s success. It delivered two-thirds of Samsung’s operating profit in Q2.

Although Samsung Electronics has already started producing 3nm chips, they were shipped out for cryptocurrency miners. It also announced a new RDF for its semiconductor chips. It’s in South Korea and the company is said to spend nearly $15 billion on it by 2028.

Apple utilizes TSMC’s 4nm process in the iPhone 14 Pro series. But it could jump to 3nm early next year.

In August, it was reported that the M2 Pro chips would be the first to use a 3nm process.

The M2 Pro chip will debut in 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pros. Apple might also update its Mac Studio and Mac mini models using this new techno.

Furthermore, Apple might use the M3 chip for its iPhone 15 and it will be based on the enhanced 3nm process.

Current high-end smartphones are also using 4nm processors. They are already powerful and more efficient. But when it comes to chip technology, there’s always room for improvement.

TSMC and other companies are also investing in 2nm fabrication processes. They are likely to be available in the coming years. And this chip will be even more efficient and offer better performance.

Analysts speculate that TSMC is holding a huge ceremony to ensure that the public knows how serious it is to keep using Taiwan as a hub for RDP.

Earlier this month, Tim Cook visited the TSMC Arizona facility where he looked at the semiconductor plant alongside US President Joe Biden. Cook confirmed that the chips will have a Made in America stamp.

Apple is the partner of TSMC for producing Apple Silicon chips. The semiconductor company would make chips for Apple at this Arizona plant.

The company will work with TSMC over the coming years as it forms new roots in America.

