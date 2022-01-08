Truth Social, Trump’s new social media platform to launch February 21

Share the joy













One of the worst-kept secrets is former US President Trump’s plans to launch his own social media platform. This has been made known by Trump and his media team on several occasions. Per Reuters, Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on February 21.

Truth Social has been listed on Apple’s Play Store, and is available for pre-order before going live on the US President’s Day holiday.

Truth Social offers identical features as Twitter, including ability to follow other people and trending topics, according to demo photos. The app’s message equivalent of a tweet will be called “truth.”

Trump who was suspended by Twitter at the twilight of his administration, wants to use his new social network as a platform to air his views, which may not be possible on popular social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

There were speculations that the former president was planning his own TV network to lure viewers from Fox News in an apparent attempt at getting back at the station for being the first to call the crucial state of Arizona for Joe Biden during the last US election.

The former US number 1 man was not pleased with this and therefore sees this as an opportunity to get even with the TV station. That move appears to have been put on hold for now as Trump is said to be more favorably disposed to launching his own social media platform.

Despite gaining a lot of attention with his press releases, Trump’s focus going by his adviser remains the setting up of his social media platform.

“And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does. But it will be his own platform,” said adviser Jason Miller back in March 2021.

On September 9 2020, Twitter announced that it had permanently suspended the account of @realDonaldTrump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The microblogging company said the decision was taken after a close of review of recent tweets from the account.

According to Twitter, the decision to permanently suspend @realDonaldTrump account was taken following two of his tweets, which the microblogging company claimed violated its policy.

