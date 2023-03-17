Trump’s YouTube Channel set to be restored – report

Share the joy

According to Axios, YouTube is set to restore Trump’s Channel, citing a spokesperson. This was swiftly confirmed by YouTube’s vice president of public policy Leslie Miller who said beginning from Friday, the Donald J. Trump channel “is no longer restricted and the ability to upload new content is restored.”

This would mean that the YouTube Channel of the former US President is now accessible.

“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” Miller said per Axios. “This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.”

The lifting of the restriction will now enable Trump to buy ads for his campaigns as long as they comply with YouTube policies.

A couple of months ago, the Twitter account of the former US President was reinstated. The lifting of the suspension ran contrary to an earlier statement made by Musk where he affirmed that no decision on account reinstatements would be made until the company had put together a “content moderation council” to decide on such moves. The decision to reinstate the account however, was made after Musk threw it up to other users on the platform.

Signs of what he was up to became evident when the accounts of The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson were all reinstated. Shortly after that, Musk then launched a Twitter Poll, asking for people’s views if he should reinstate that of the former President.

Though, the Poll was a pretty close one—51.8 for and 48.2 against, the decision to lift the suspension was of course, carried out.

The former US president was suspended by Twitter and a host of other social media companies following the attack on the Capitol Hill in January.

Prior to the ban, Trump’s Twitter account was used by the ex-president to attack his opponents. The account also served as his favorite social media platform where he regularly reached out to his supporters.

Twitter had last January announced the permanent suspension of the account of @realDonaldTrump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The microblogging company said the decision was taken after a close of review of recent tweets from the account.

