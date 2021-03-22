Trump reportedly planning to launch own social media platform

Image Credit: BBC

Former US president Donald Trump is on the verge of launching his own social media platform. Trump who was suspended by Twitter at the twilight of his administration, wants to use his new social network as a platform to air his views, which may not be possible on popular social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

There were speculations that the former president was planning his own TV network to lure viewers from Fox News in an apparent attempt at getting back at the station for being the first to call the crucial state of Arizona for Joe Biden during the last US election. The former US number 1 man was not pleased with this and therefore sees this as an opportunity to get even with the TV station. That move appears to have been put on hold for now as Trump is said to be more favorably disposed to launching his own social media platform.

Confirming Trump’s immediate plans to launch a new social media platform, adviser Jason Miller said:

“The president’s been off of social media for a while,” he told Fox News Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz, “[but] his press releases, his statements have actually been getting almost more play than he ever did on Twitter before.”

Despite gaining a lot of attention with his press releases, Trump’s main focus going by his adviser remains the setting up of his social media platform.

“And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does. But it will be his own platform.”

When pressed to provide further information on the proposed platform, Miller said: “I can’t go much further than what I was able to just share, but I can say that it will be big once he starts.

“There have been a lot of high-power meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who have been coming in, and … it’s not just one company that’s approached the president, there have been numerous companies.”

On September 9, Twitter announced that it had permanently suspended the account of @realDonaldTrump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The microblogging company said the decision was taken after a close of review of recent tweets from the account.

According to Twitter, the decision to permanently suspend @realDonaldTrump account was taken following two of his tweets, which the microblogging company claimed violated its policy.