Trump finally returns to X with his mugshot

Trump is back on X, and imagine what his first tweet was? His mugshot! The former US president, who has been away from the platform for more than two years, got his suspension lifted in November 2022.

Since then, he has refused to be active on the platform until yesterday, when he posted a picture of his mugshot.

Trump’s first tweet came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for charges of felony related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president went to his X page to tweet the picture to his followers shortly after the mugshot was shot by the police.

“Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME,” the fundraiser reads. “If you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history,” Trump wrote in his WinRed fundraising page.

The lifting of the suspension placed on the Twitter account of the former president was never a secret—we all knew Trump’s Twitter account was going to be reinstated as soon as Elon Musk took over.

The lifting of the suspension runs contrary to an earlier statement made by Musk, where he affirmed that no decision on account reinstatements would be made until the company had put together a “content moderation council” to decide on such moves. The decision to reinstate the account, however, was made after Musk threw it up to other users on the platform.

Signs of what he was up to became evident when the accounts of The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin, and Jordan Peterson were all reinstated. Shortly after that, Musk launched a Twitter Poll, asking for people’s views on whether he should reinstate the former President.

Though the Poll was a pretty close one—51.8 for and 48.2 against—the decision to lift the suspension was, of course, carried out.

The former US president was suspended by the microblogging company following the attack on Capitol Hill in January. The account served as his favorite social media platform, where he regularly reached out to his supporters.

