Trump files lawsuit to have his banned Twitter account reinstated

Image Credit: Star Advertizer

Donald Trump has files a lawsuit asking a federal court in Florida to compel Twitter to reinstate his suspended account. Trump, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended in January, had previously tried other means of getting online.

The former US president was suspended by the microblogging company following the attack on the Capitol Hill in January. Prior to the ban, Trump’s Twitter account was used by the ex-president to attack his opponents. The account also served as his favorite social media platform where he regularly reached out to his supporters.

The attorneys to Trump filed a motion in the US district court in Miami on Friday. The ex-president’s attorneys according to The Guardian, is seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey. Trump and his legal team are arguing that Twitter violated Trump’s First Amendment rights.

Twitter had last January announced the permanent suspension of the account of @realDonaldTrump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The microblogging company said the decision was taken after a close of review of recent tweets from the account.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open,” Twitter wrote in a blog post.

The former president’s account was suspended on the day of the Capitol Hill invasion. The decision to permanently suspend @realDonaldTrump account was taken following two of his tweets, which the microblogging company claimed violated its policy.

Virtually every social media company has shut out Trump, making it almost impossible for the president to reach out to his supporters.

In September 2020, Trump had suggested that voters who submitted their ballots by email to also go to their polling stations on Election Day to verify their votes and be counted.

The president also posted similar messages on Facebook. Facebook also slapped a notice beneath the post which reads: “voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the US and the same is predicted this year, Facebook said, directing its users to its voting information center.

