Top Social Media Platforms Every Entrepreneur Must Use and Why

Most entrepreneurs are using social media platforms. They have become essential for business owners to help them grow their businesses. These platforms have billions of active users around the world. With that in mind, they offer unparalleled opportunities for marketing, customer engagement, and brand building. But which platforms should you use that are most beneficial for your business?

What Social Media Platforms to Use if You’re an Entrepreneur?

Facebook

You might argue about it. But Facebook remains the most widely used social media platform. It boasts nearly 3 billion monthly active users. Its diverse base spans across all age groups. Thus, it is a versatile tool if you wish to reach a broad audience.

You can advertise on Facebook with its targeting options so you can easily reach specific demographics based on age, location, interests, and behaviors.

To build a great community, you can start with Facebook Groups. They offer a space where you can create communities around your brand. FG fosters engagement and loyalty.

Facebook Insights provides detailed metrics on your page’s performance. They can help you understand your audience and improve your strategies.

Linkedin

It is the premier social media platform for professionals. LinkedIn has over 1 billion members. It is ideal for B2B marketing, recruiting, and networking.

When you use this platform, you can connect with industry leaders, potential business partners, and customers in a professional setting. But you have to publish updates to establish yourself as a thought leader in your industry.

The job posting and recruitment features of this platform can help you find and hire top talent for your company.

Instagram

You may think that this platform is not right for you. After all, Instagram is popular among younger audiences.

However, you should not dismiss it because of its over 2 billion active users. It makes it a crucial platform for businesses that can leverage visual storytelling.

To leverage it, make sure to only post high-quality images and videos. When you focus on them, you can significantly enhance your brand’s visual appeal.

This is also the platform that you can use if you are planning to utilize influencer marketing. Keep in mind that this platform is a hub for influencers.

It provides plenty of opportunities for partnerships that can significantly expand your reach.

It has eCommerce integration so you can post your products and promote them to users who can purchase your products directly through the app. In other words, the feature streamlines the sales process.

X (formerly Twitter)

It is known for its real-time updates and concise messaging. With over 368 million monthly active users. X is an excellent platform to update your customers. It is also an ideal tool to engage with a broad audience.

With its real-item engagement tool, you can engage with your audience through tweets, retweets, and direct messages.

X is dependent heavily on hashtags to be found by your target audience. Thus, make sure to utilize trending hashtags to boost the visibility of your content.

Then, if there are inquiries and issues, make sure to quickly address them. This will definitely enhance your brand’s reputation.

These are not the only social media platforms that you should focus on. But they are some of the best for entrepreneurs.

