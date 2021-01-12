Top apps for listening to podcasts on Android

Image Credit: Medium

It is the start of 2021, and businesses and individuals are already setting goals for the months ahead. For podcasters, this could be the year that they experience a major boost in people who develop interest in podcasting. The surge began in 2020—Spotify is already giving Apple a run for the money in terms of number of people listening to podcasts. To this end, here is a list of top podcast apps to help you choose the right one.

Spotify

According to Statista, Spotify was the most used app for listening to podcasts in 2020—and that was in the US. The app had 25 percent of the market as against Apple Podcast, which was used by 2o percent of adults. This trend may continue into 2021, and maybe beyond due to some of the exciting features packed into the Spotify podcast app. So, if you are looking for a podcast that gives you easy access to your favorite podcast; then Spotify is a top option. It is available for free or at $10 per month at Google Play.

Google Podcast

Google Podcast was heavily castigated when it first launched in June 2018—and rightly too. The app lacked some basic features that a lot of users would have loved to see in a podcast app. That has changed because Google Podcast with more than 50 million downloads in the Play Store is one of the top apps you can trust. The most attractive feature of Google Podcast is its seamless integration with other Google apps and services.

Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts is a cool app with loads of nice features; but it is not available for free. With an attractive design, a dark mode, playback controls, and easy content discovery, you have one of the finest podcast apps available on the Play Store.

Castbox

You really need to check out Castbox; though massively underrated, this podcast app has loads of cool features that you will love. It has among other features, original content hard to find anywhere else, an integrated community hub, live radio streams, and many more. Castbox is available for free, but with an option for a paid version.

Podbean

With over 5 million downloads on the Play Store, Podbean is one of the most widely used podcast apps around. It has among several other features, audio recorder, playback, discovery, and audio live streaming. You can stream or download your favorite podcasts anywhere, anytime for free.

All aforementioned apps have been carefully selected, reviewed, and added in no particular order. Please feel free to provide us with feedback by simply using the comment box below.