Top 5 Reasons to Dislike the New Big Sur

Why Should You Dislike Big Sur? 5 Big But’s

Everyone in the tech world was excited to hear about Mac’s new operating system, Big Sur. Set to hit the shelves in November, it caused a lot of craze, especially as the world looked for some good news. Instead of some groundbreaking discovery, they were met with a system that seemed slopped together, causing most to take a step back. As the gap between expectations and reality is too big, we have one thing to say: you’re not wrong or alone in your frustrations, and we’re here to share why you SHOULD dislike Big Sur.

1. It Fails from the Start

Like many other products with Apple’s name on it, people were excited when Big Sur took the stage. Millions of Mac users clicked the download button expecting some new and revolutionary system only to find out that, in some cases, it wouldn’t even download. Some reported seeing ‘network connection was lost’ or ‘error’ messages when attempting to get the system up and running on their devices, giving it a bad rep from the start. While you might have had to troubleshoot Big Sur, one thing more than likely crossed your mind, you hate it.

2. It Just… Stops?

Of those who were able to get the download going without an error message, they still could not open up the system correctly in some cases, with the download coming to a stop altogether. This was usually met by a message that read ‘gateway timed out,’ leaving many users bungled. This gateway error frustrated many and is partly the reason why people took to downgrading their mac to the Catalina operating system.

3. It Gets Stuck

Those who experienced the miracle of getting the download done successfully weren’t free of problems. Another thing started to frequently pop up on message boards across the web, souring the new operating system’s reputation from Mac. Many excited users hasting to get the download finished receiving a message reading ‘Setting Up Your Mac,’ left to wait anxiously to try it out. However, a few minutes turned into hours and days, with the system getting stuck on the setup. While developers later announced that a simple reboot would do, it still didn’t impress many fans, leaving them to return to the prior OS.

4. It’s Lacking Battery Life

There were a lucky few out there that experienced no mishaps when it came time to download. While most were not so impressed as they had built up many expectations, there was one thing in particular that ended up ruffling their feathers. The new Mac Big Sur operating system came with terrible battery life. Among those who took to the world wide web to release some steam, they noted that battery life was much shorter than before the update, leaving them to start questioning.

5. Apps Don’t Work

Perhaps the most problematic issue pointed out by new users was the fact that many apps went kaput. Developers were working fast to push the new operating system to production, so they didn’t take the time to upgrade and update apps. Of course, this turned many people running back the other direction, as they wanted the same ease of use that comes with apps’ help.

It’s A Love/Hate Relationship

No one is ditching the Mac system; they are simply not pleased with the new and improved look. Apple noticed the complaints and promised to go back to the drawing board to iron out some of the kinks. While you might hate Big Sur, Catalina OS was great and compatible with all of our favorite apps. By downgrading your Mac, you can enjoy the same system until the new and improved Big Sur makes its comeback.