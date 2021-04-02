Top 10 Video Games for Couples

Many websites have outlined lots of date ideas for couples. Some praise dinner dates, others prefer picnics. So, where do we place couples who enjoy games?

We are stuck in quarantine, working from home for the longest time. Kids here, meetings there. It’s been quite hectic. But don’t we need some time with our partners? Do you miss those moments of fun and laughter? Moments where you escaped your daily life and enjoyed some good time together?

The pandemic has robbed us of a lot of freedom. And most importantly, opportunities to rekindle our relationships. Closed restaurants, locked gyms. Are PC games for two the best approach to bring back all the good memories? The best hookup sites review agree with that! So, how can we help ourselves with the best video games for two?

Benefits of Gaming Together

There is an apparent reason to spend time together. But there’s more than that when you’re enjoying the best free two player games for PC. Some other benefits include:

Improves coordination – Games for couples require good coordination to get successful missions. You will carry with you that skill in doing other things together. Enhance memory – You and your partner will have an improved memory. It comes from having to remember all the stages you went through in the game. Provides room for learning – You can use free online games for two players on different computers as learning platforms. Helps in multitasking. Improves problem-solving skills – You gain more skills in every challenge solved in games. Improves concentration.

Best Video Games for Two

Now that we’re familiar with the benefits, let’s learn more about the video games for two in а relationship. Numerous games offer the two-player mode. It all depends on your preference and skills.

Some couples prefer going on missions together. Others would want to enjoy a sporting video game. Some like playing on a computer. Others couldn’t wait for their PS5 delivery. Do you enjoy gaming, and you’d like your partner to tag along in your next mission?

Here is our best pick for the ultimate game until dawn for two players.

1) Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

The game Lara Croft for two players is an excellent place to start for an adventurous couple. There is a male and female playing character, which is ideal for a couple. Your lady will stand as Lara, and your man goes for Totec. Totec is a fierce Aztec soldier from the grave who helps Lara in combating evil forces. The game was famous from the late 1990s, and it’s packed with puzzle elements and a world full of explorations.

2) Minecraft

Lockdowns aside, you might be in a long-distance relationship. How would you spend time together? Gaming! Minecraft is among the strategy best games for two. It offers the setting of two different people in different locations to meet online. Minecraft is perfect for a virtual date for couples who enjoy analytical thinking. It’s incredible how we can get online and be creative with our partners. The game Minecraft for two players provides you with the construction objects and tools.

3) Portal 2

Do you enjoy playing puzzles? Portal 2 provides better problem-solving play challenges. Coordination is critical while exploring this game Portal 2 for two players. You and your partner would enjoy this sci-fi-themed title. Portal is user-friendly and offers us the opportunity to learn as we progress into each stage. It provides a high level of innovation in animation and graphics. You’re guaranteed a great exploration in the high-tech world with a selection of well-written characters.

4) Until Dawn

The game setting is based on a horrific experience of a party gone wrong in the woods. It is the best fit for those who enjoy horror movies. Until Dawn has recently introduced two player games for PlayStation 4. The freedom to select various options makes the game interesting. Each option has a different outcome, so you will most definitely have a different ending than your partner. The wicked plot twist gives all players a unique challenge. Until Dawn also offers other options – collaboration (playing together) or competition (playing against each other). The main aim is to stay alive!

5) Little Big Planet 2

You might be tired at times, and you want something quick to enjoy together with your partner. Little Big Planet 2 is an ideal puzzle game for couples. It is a blend of multiple mini-games over a fun storyline. It is full of many short-burst challenges, so you don’t have to play over long periods. The simplicity, characterized by simple controller play and cute characters, makes it fun to play.

6) Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together is characterized by multiple difficulty levels and unusual graphics. The game is ideal for couples with a Gothic vibe. It requires you to survive in a miserable wilderness. The activities include rustling for food, looking out for sanity-stealing ghosts, and keeping warm. If you like creepy, then Don’t Starve Together will give you exactly that. You have to look out for each other to stay alive.

7) League of Legends

How good of a team do you make as a couple? League of Legends will put that to the test! The game combines you with a couple of other players to come up with a team. You will then have another team as your opponents to engage in combat. The fact that you can play the game online from different locations makes it ideal for long-distance relationships.

8) Overcooked

Do you like cooking with your partner? How does playing a game based on that sound like? Overcooked requires a lot of coordination, teamwork, and high-intensity tolerance. It’s based on one player acting as the chef and the partner as the assistant. The chef is focused on preparing the meals while the assistant looks for the ingredients, clears the workspaces and the tables. It is the exact setting of a restaurant. It tests the coordination of couples at its extreme by making them solve analytical problems quickly.

9) Mario Kart

Mario Kart is an entertaining and crazy game for couples – a simple setting with a less complicated story. There are both male (Mario and Luigi) and female (Princess Peach) characters. It’s a race on the tracks that you are rated by how far and fast you can go.

10) eep Talking, and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a unique game to try out with your partner. How much pressure can you keep up with? In the game, you’ll be locked in a room with a bomb. There’s an expert on the outside, though, who’s going to deactivate it. There are time limits given, and within them, you are supposed to provide him with instructions through the door. You’ll always be on your toes as you don’t want to be blown inside the room if the bomb explodes.

Conclusion

Are you tired of gaming alone? Do you feel like you need your soulmate in your missions to understand why you spend hours on your PC? Two player games for free are an excellent approach to ensure that couples play together. You can now spend time together doing fun and challenging activities.

Do you have a gaming PC or the latest PlayStation? Would you want to compete with your better half? Which game would you go for? Leave a comment.