Tips to Create the Perfect Landing Page (INFOGRAPHIC)

One of the easiest ways to generate leads for your website is to create a landing page. A goal-oriented landing page will drive targeted traffic and convert potential leads into sales. Most businesses use a standalone landing page to direct traffic from different marketing campaigns that they run on social media or PPC ads or email marketing. A well-designed landing page can not only increase lead generation but can also help build brand awareness and strengthen your SEO.

Creating a perfect landing page for your marketing campaign though not an impossible task, does require work. From creating a captivating headline that grabs the attention of the readers instantly to writing engaging copy and including descriptive CTA, there is a lot of factors that you need to consider.

Visual content also plays a key role in making your landing page persuasive. Here, high-quality, relevant, real-life images tend to work better than generic stock photos.

Choosing the right colour scheme is equally important to make your landing page stand out. Here, contrasting colours work best. Also, different colours are well-suited for varied industries. For example , the colour – Blue – reflects trustworthiness and is generally used by financial institutions.

The content for the landing page needs to be concise and precise. It is best to avoid blocks of texts and instead use bullets to highlight features and benefits. An engaging copy will help reduce the bounce rate while improving the dwell time.

To increase the credibility of your landing page, include social proof such as the number of followers/shares and trust symbols like MacAfee Secure and SSL certificate. This will help build trust and drive conversion. Using client/customer testimonials on your landing page can also help enhance your brand’s credibility.

To increase conversion, make sure that your lead generation form is above the fold. Ensure that the lead capture form is short and keep only required fields (name, email, phone number).

To reduce bounce rate, ensure to keep the navigational links to the minimum. Too many choices on the landing page will distract the visitors, diverting them from the goal you want them to accomplish.

These are just a few factors that will help you create an optimised landing page that can help convert traffic into leads, thereby helping you improve your ROI. Thus, make the most of these landing page tips, and for more information on how to create a high-converting landing page, refer to this in-depth infographic.

