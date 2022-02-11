Tinder New Blind Date Feature to Experience Blind Date in the 90s

Share the joy













Tinder’s new blind date feature is designed for generation Z.

Generation Z has an appetite for the 90s. It’s no wonder they like to wear low-rise jeans or watch Friends.

Tinder wants to boost its popularity among young people, especially generation Z. And to help the app achieve such its goal, it recently introduced a blind date feature.

Although this feature is not a new concept, Tinder wants generation Z to experience how blind date works in the pre-smartphone era.

The app will match users based on their preferences. They can start talking to each other before they can view each other’s photos.

For now, the feature is available in the US. However, Tinder promised it would be available globally soon.

As mentioned, this feature targets generation Z. They are individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

With this feature, users can have a more authentic connection, instead of relying on Instagram-ready photos they can find on most dating profiles.

The app came up with this feature after it surveyed individuals ages 18 to 24. The company found that these individuals wanted to try blind dating.

Their reason is that they are hoping this feature would let them meet other users they might have missed cause they are focused on the photos of the users.

With this new way to meet people, users can show their personalities first. They, they can find a match that they truly connect.

People in the 90s value authenticity. And this is the reason generation Z wants to experience it.

Tinder said that during its early testing, members who utilized this feature made more matches than when their profiles were visible.

With this feature, users will answer a series of questions. Then, the app will pair them with others according to their responses. After they are paired with other users, they enter a timed chat. Here, they get to answer some questions. When the timer runs out, members can like another person’s profile. The only time they can see the photo of that person is if the app will match them. When that happens, they can continue chatting.

According to Tinder:

“We’ve all seen the mix of anticipation and excitement going on a blind date brought some of our favorite movie or TV characters, and we wanted to recreate that experience for today’s generation with the Blind Date feature,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder. “There’s something really special about letting conversation introduce someone’s personality, without the preconceptions that can be made from photos. The new Blind Date experience brings a surprisingly fun, banter-based way to interact and create connections that’s all new to Tinder.”

If you’re in the US, you may be able to use it now. You can find it in Explore. It’s a new interactive space on the app.

This is a different type of experience. But Tinder opts to incorporate it with the main app, rather than building a new app just for this purpose.

