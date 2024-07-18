Tinder Introduces AI Photo Selector to Make It Easier to Choose the Best Photos for Your Dating Profiles

Share the joy

Tinder AI Photo Selector

Finding the right photo of your Tinder dating profile can be challenging. This is especially true if you lack self-confidence or have concerns about your appearance. Worry no more as Tinder just introduced an AI photo selector. It is designed to simplify the process of choosing the best photos for your dating profiles. Essentially, it takes out the guesswork of choosing the best pictures. The main goal is to enhance your chances of finding a match by curating a variety of photos.

How It Works?

Before you can use it, you must allow the app access to your camera roll. You also need to take a selfie within the app. Once it is done, the feature employs facial recognition technology to collect images of you. It reviews them before it adds them to your profile.

When it comes to privacy, Tinder states that the process of choosing the best photos for your profiles is done entirely on-device. It means that your photos are not uploaded to its servers.

The photo selector focuses on several factors when choosing the best photos to make a good profile picture. It uses lighting and composition as factors. It also filters out images that violate the app’s guidelines. Thus, if you have nude photos on your phone, the app will not process them.

The selection includes ten photos. These are chosen entirely to help your profile become more appealing to other users.

The Purpose

Finding the best profile photos can take a lot of your time. That’s why when you use this feature, you can focus on other things that make meaningful connections with other users.

Tinder conducted a study that involved 7,000 participants aged 18 to 25. According to the said study, young users spend around 33 minutes just choosing the right profile picture. But with the latest feature, the time will reduce significantly.

However, the app does not address other issues that contribute to dating app fatigue. It will just streamline the photo selection process. Then again, a survey found that the majority of users believe that this feature would be beneficial for them.

When Will It Be Available?

It will roll out starting this July in the US. Then, it will expand to international markets later this summer. Tinder has been testing it since last year. Now, the company officially launched it and it was fine-tuned based on the feedback from its users.

Match, Tinder’s parent company, has been investing in generative AI technologies, like other companies. In fact, Tinder’s CEO stated last year that the app would use AI to generate dating bios.

But Tinder is not the only one that offers this type of feature. Many dating sites have been integrating AI to enhance user experience. Bumble, for instance, has launched Private Detector that blurs explicit images. It is also exploring AI concierges to assist users in matchmaking and conversation.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

