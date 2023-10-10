TikTok’s new API allows you to post from a third-party app

Share the joy

There is a new API available from TikTok that enables third-party apps to post content directly to the platform. According to TikTok, the new feature “increases the resources and tools our community can choose from to easily navigate every stage of the creation process, both on and off the platform.”

At this early stage of the rollout, the company claimed it is collaborating with Adobe, Twitch, Blackmagic Design, and other companies.

With the help of the new TikTok Direct Post integrations, creators will be able to make drafts, set audience or caption preferences, and post or schedule content directly from supported third-party apps. However, for the time being, users will only be able to post videos; photo content is “coming soon.”

“Now more than ever, publishing content in real-time has become a necessity, and creators of all skill levels need tools that can empower them with greater efficiency and without constraints,” said Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe’s Creative Cloud marketing VP as per Engadget. “With the new Direct Post feature for TikTok available in Adobe Express and Premiere Pro, creators can continue to create standout content, but with increased speed and without adding more interruption to their creative workflows.”

In other news, TikTok and Google are currently exploring a new business partnership that would integrate Google search prompts into TikTok’s own search stream.

According to Radu Oncescu, an app researcher, TikTok users are now beginning to see a new prompt appear within their search results in the app. This comes with a CTA to expand their search on Google.

The company is experimenting with third-party integrations within the TikTok app, according to a spokesperson for TikTok, who also confirmed a test with Google. According to the spokesperson, the feature is not an ad unit and is currently undergoing global testing across a number of markets.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment on whether there was a financial agreement between the two companies as part of the partnership, telling Business Insider that the company had nothing further to share.

Considering TikTok’s popularity in the US and other markets, it is only logical for Google to consider new ways to partner with the app.

