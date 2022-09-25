TikTok’s multi-participant live streams feature now available to more users

Share the joy

TikTok has made its multi-participant live streams feature accessible to more users. With this, more users now have access to add up to five guests to their livestream.

The latest update was uncovered by reliable social media commentator Matt Navarra who posted a screenshot on his Twitter page. Going forward, users will now be able to add up to five guest video boxes to their TikTok livestream. A new box has been added for each guest that accepts their invitation to join.

TikTok launched its livestream guest back in July, but restricted it to only one guest slot in split-screen mode. The new update, however, will allow more capacity to host live discussions in the app.

New! TikTok now let’s you add up to 5 guests to a TikTok Live pic.twitter.com/H6W6cab5QP — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 22, 2022

The rollout is not entirely new as some TikTok users have had access to the multi-participant feature as far back as August. However, more users across the world will now have access to the feature as the company is finally rolling it out widely.

A couple of months ago, TikTok said users below the age of 18 years could soon have restricted access to livestream on the platform. The company started testing as a new setting that lets users restrict their livestreams to viewers below 18 years of age.

TikTok has already confirmed the test to TechCrunch; and is currently only available to a limited number of users.

A screenshot shared by Watchful.ai, a product intelligence company, show that testers can now navigate to their settings to toggle the “mature themes” button to restrict their LIVE to adults. According to the screenshot, “only viewers 18 and above can see your LIVE” if your turn it on.

Once the setting has been turned on, TikTok will notify you that LIVE videos tagged 18+ will be removed if they violate its community guidelines that include policies on nudity, violence, and sexual activity.

Perhaps, it is important to state that the new restriction setting is not an indication that TikTok has relaxed rules that have to do with posting explicit content on its platform. The company instead, is adding a new way to help creators restrict who can access some content when they go LIVE.

“We’ve heard directly from our creators that they sometimes have a desire to only reach a specific older audience. So, as an example, maybe they’re creating a comedy that has adult humor, or offering kind of boring workplace tips that are relevant only to adults. Or maybe they’re talking about very difficult life experiences,” explained Tracy Elizabeth, TikTok’s U.S. head of Issue Policy, in a briefing with reporters last February.

