TikTok’s comment dislike button is now available to all users

Share the joy

TikTok’s comment dislike button has finally rolled out to all users. The feature was first launched in April as a test to select regions [excluding the US]; but is now globally available.

What is TikTok’s comment dislike button used for?

The dislike button is a way for users to identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate. Once a user clicks the dislike button on a comment, the dislike will not be made public and the commenters will not be informed that their comment has been disliked.

As a commenter, you will not be able to see how many times your comment has been disliked. TikTok has also made it possible to take back your dislike by simply tapping the button again.

🔔 New feature incoming. Earlier this year, we started to test a new way people could identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate. After some testing, we're releasing it globally. 📲 Read on for 3 fast facts — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 23, 2022

“Earlier this year, we started to test a new way people could identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate,” TikTok said in a tweet on Friday. “After some testing, we’re releasing it globally. We’ve created it as a new way to hear feedback directly from our community. This allows us to better identify irrelevant or inappropriate comments, which helps us foster a comment section for genuine and authentic interactions.”

The new button, according to TikTok, will serve as a way for users to flag comments that are irrelevant to them. The Chinese app emphasized that the button is not a report tool. TikTok urges users to make use of the standard reporting channels when reporting comments, harassment, bullying, and hate speech.

Earlier in the week, TikTok released its BeReal clone as a standalone app in markets outside of the US. The new app offers almost similar features as the rising BeReal app, but remains to be seen if it will have similar ‘bang’ effect as BeReal.

Users will have the option to opt in to receive the push notifications just for social check-in. So, even with your TikTok notifications silenced, you will still be able to receive push notifications if you choose the opt-in option.

BeReal pioneered a ‘style’ that sends a user a push notification at the same time and snaps two pictures—one using the rear-facing camera and one using the selfie camera. The push notification has a two-minute window, and any post made outside of it is regarded as “late” by BeReal. It is a fun way of encouraging users to post videos and pictures at specific periods in a day.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

