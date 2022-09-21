TikTok’s BeReal clone launched as a standalone app

Share the joy

TikTok has released its BeReal clone as a standalone app in markets outside of the US. The new app offers almost similar features as the rising BeReal app, but remains to be seen if it will have similar ‘bang’ effect as BeReal.

Users will have the option to opt in to receive the push notifications just for social check-in, reports TechCrunch. So, even with your TikTok notifications silenced, you will still be able to receive push notifications if you choose the opt-in option.

TikTok Now, according to data from Sensor Tower, has moved into the top 100 iPhone social media apps in five markets including, Madagascar, Mozambique, Kenya, Malta and Singapore. In 38 other markets, the app is said to be ranked among top 500 in the iPhone social media apps. These countries include: Myanmar, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Germany, Qatar, Poland, Belgium, New Zealand, Guatemala, Austria, Bahrain, South Africa, Finland, Ghana, Czech Republic, Vietnam, Greece, Ireland, Azerbaijan, Israel, Nigeria, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Algeria, Malaysia, Sweden, Italy, Morocco, Lebanon, Mexico, Denmark, Egypt, Dominican Republic and Romania.

BeReal pioneered a ‘style’ that sends a user a push notification at the same time and snaps two pictures—one using the rear-facing camera and one using the selfie camera. The push notification has a two-minute window, and any post made outside of it is regarded as “late” by BeReal. It is a fun way of encouraging users to post videos and pictures at specific periods in a day.

TikTok Now works almost the same way as BeReal. Once a day, you will receive a “Time to Now” notification that prompts you to “capture” a 10-second video or a static photo that can be easily shared to your friends to let them know what you are up to. While BeReal’s window elapses in two minutes, TikTok’s new feature has a three-minute window.

TikTok has added a new “Now” option at the bottom tab bar of the app that combines regular TikTok posts from your friends as well as “Now” posts from your friends. The company said TikTok Now will be rolled out as a standalone app in some countries.

“We’re experimenting with TikTok Now over the coming weeks. In the US, TikTok Now can be accessed from the TikTok app. In other regions, TikTok Now may be available as a new TikTok Now app, too. We’ll continue to enhance the user experience as we learn more about how the TikTok community embraces this new creative format.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

