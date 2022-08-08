TikTok wants to sell you tickets with Ticketmaster integration

Share the joy

Image Credit: The Verge

TikTok and Ticketmaster have reached an agreement that enables artists sell their event tickets within the TikTok app. With the new integration, performers can now easily reach more fans directly within the TikTok app.

The partnership with Ticketmaster makes a lot of sense—recall that Insider had reported last week that TikTok parent company ByteDance, had filed a trademark for TikTok Music. The filing describes the upcoming platform as one that would allow users to purchase, play, share, and download music.

According to The Verge, only “select” creators will have access to the feature when launched. The report, however, adds that the feature will expand to more users over time. Among early birds to have already started using the feature within the TikTok app include Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, and the WWE.

Creators interested in advertising their upcoming shows can do so by adding event links directly to their TikTok videos. The link, which appears above the creator’s username on a video, will open an in-app browser where users can purchase tickets to the event.

TikTok Music trademark has been spotted in several countries; an indication that a global roll out could be on the card. According to TechCrunch, the global trademark was spotted in countries like the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

Recall that a Business Insider report had indicated that TikTok, owned by ByteDance is working on a music product. According to the report, ByteDance filed a TikTok Music trademark in the US, and another in Australia under a similar name.

All the filings spotted in those countries include similar text about TikTok Music’s features of listening to music, creating playlists, commenting on songs and participating in karaoke.

The trademark application says it would allow “users to purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, lyrics, quotes, create, recommend, share his/her playlists, lyrics, quotes, take, edit and upload photographs as the cover of playlists, comment on music, songs and albums.”

Owning a music service is not entirely new to ByteDance; the Chinese company owns a music streaming app called Resso. Resso is available in India, Brazil and Indonesia, and has some of the features mentioned in the upcoming TikTok music platform.

ByteDance first submitted the trademark application in Australia, and then filed in the US on May 9th. In the description, ByteDance said you could “live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports, and current events.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

