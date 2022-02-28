TikTok videos are now 10 minutes long

Share the joy

Image Credit: Socialmediacore

TikTok has expanded its video length to 10 minutes. This could make a lot of us begin to ask if the platform still qualifies to be called a short-form video app. 10 minutes is a massive leap from its previous three minutes that was announced last July.

With 10 minutes, the Chinese-owned app is probably trying to compete with YouTube. While this might not be true, there is no doubt that the app opening new possibilities for its users. The latest upgrade is accessible to the app’s global users who now can upload longer videos.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” said a company spokesperson in a statement made available to The Verge. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

10 minutes is massive like I said earlier—it brings out the creative ability in creators. Creators on TikTok would welcome this possibility as it means more avenues to earn revenue.

In 2021, a survey showed that TikTok was one of the most attractive options for brands. The survey which was carried out by Adweek, showed that the Chinese-owned short video sharing platform was fast “becoming a significant source of sales for brands.”

According to the outcome of the survey, 15 percent of all adults and 36 percent of Gen Z have made purchases based on TikTok. 49 percent pf TikTok users according to the survey have bought a product after seeing it advertised, promoted, or reviewed at least once on the platform.

As social media companies increasingly make their presence felt in the ecommerce sphere, TikTok’s rise could be encourage competition. For the records, TikTok has not been around for a long time compared to Facebook and Instagram; yet brands find it attractive to take their products to the platform.

In October, TikTok increased the caption count to 300 characters. This is great news for creators who sometimes lack enough characters to describe their content. Creators on the platform will now have more characters to play around with when captioning their content.

TikTok says the decision to increase the caption limit was important to help it understand what creators’ content is all about. With this, TikTok will be able to show your content to the right people. Prior to this increase, creators were limited to just 100 characters.

