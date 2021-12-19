TikTok venturing into restaurant business

Share the joy













Image Credit: Bloomberg

TikTok is venturing into a territory quite different from where it has become a household name. The social media giant is launching delivery-only restaurants across the US in March.

The Chinese-owned short video sharing platform is teaming up with Virtual Dining Concept to deliver viral foods across cities in the US. TikTok is seeing a lot of views for food and recipe-related content—racking up millions of views.

With more than 1 billion people using TikTok worldwide, it is easy to understand why the Chinese-owned company is venturing into the restaurant business. Per Bloomberg, the co-founder of Virtual Dining Concepts Robert Earl says about 300 TikTok restaurants are planned across the country for the launch. The partnership is expected to birth more than 1,000 of such restaurants by the end of 2022.

Earl, whose company has a successful business partnership with MrBeast Burger, says he foresees a repeat of similar success with its new partnership with TikTok. “Look, you have a platform with a billion viewers monthly who are constantly engaged, as the numbers show,” says Earl. “It’s the first time there’s a brand like this out there—an audience of hundreds of millions of people.”

Some popular restaurants have been penciled down by TikTok, and they include national chains Earl owns, including Buca di Beppo and Bertucci’s. The TikTok Kitchen menu will be based on the platform’s most viral food trends, including baked feta pasta, pasta chips—cooked pasta shapes, smash burger and corn ribs made from peeling off sections of corn and coating them with spices and Parmesan. Prices, according to Earl, will be “comparable to other Virtual Dining Concept brands.”

In a statement, TikTok said profits from the restaurants would be given to creators of the menu dishes and to support promising culinary talents on its platform. “I’m doing it as a business, TikTok are doing it for development of that category. It’s an investment in their business,” says Earl per Bloomberg.

TikTok is outperforming YouTube in average monthly watch time in the US. The ByteDance-owned app has emerged from all its troubles and is forging ahead as the social media app to beat.

About this time in 2020, TikTok overtook YouTube, which was the first sign that a new sheriff is in town. As of June 2021, the app’s user base watched over 24 hours of content every month, compared to 22 hours and 40 minutes on YouTube.

