TikTok users starts seeing new popups when sharing photos

What began as a rumor seems to be gathering pace, and it is only a matter of time until TikTok finally rolls out its new photo sharing app called TikTok Notes.

According to Forbes, some TikTok users have started seeing new popups alerting them that their photos will be shared on a “coming soon” platform called TikTok Notes.

To this end, a new website called notes.tiktok.com with a non-functioning “open app” button has gone live. Confirming the upcoming feature to the BBC, TikTok said it was working on a “dedicated space” for images and text.

According to Thread user @cmcalgary, the photo app will soon be launched.

“TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon. Your existing and future public TikTok photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes.”

Basically, what this news implies is that TikTok is planning to launch a clone of what Instagram once was. The company will probably need a lot of images to populate TikTok Notes, but that should not be a problem considering the tons of images being shared on TikTok.

Reports of a new TikTok photo app were first made public by TheSpAndroid. The report at the time said the company was working on a new photo-sharing platform to take on Instagram.

Given how successful TikTok has been in the short-form video market, it makes sense that YouTube and Instagram have tried to emulate its success. This time around, however, TikTok wants to do a similar thing to Instagram.

According to TheSpAndroid, who usually posts Google-related posts on his blog, the latest version of TikTok (version 33.8.4) contains a new code, which shows that the company is working on a new photo-sharing platform.

While the platform will be launched on both iOS and Android, there is no information on when it will be launched.

No date has been announced yet, but since the news of the new app is gathering a lot of attention these days, one would imagine that it is only a matter of days.

Will it be a success? Maybe, especially when you consider how Instagram was back in the day. However, one thing TikTok has going for it is its numbers, which could help TikTok Notes start on a positive note.

