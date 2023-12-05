TikTok users in more regions can now purchase in-stream concert tickets

Share the joy

TikTok and Ticketmaster have announced the expansion of the purchase of in-stream concert tickets to more regions.

A partnership between TikTok and Ticketmaster was reached in August 2022, allowing artists to sell their event tickets through the TikTok app. Through the integration, artists can simply connect with more fans through the TikTok app.

“TikTok and Ticketmaster are expanding their first-of-its-kind ticketing partnership into more than 20 new markets, including the United Kingdom, following the successful beta launch of the partnership in the US in 2022.”

Aside from the US, where the partnership was first launched, users in the following countries will be able to purchase in-stream tickets These countries include the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, and Sweden.

As per TickTok, the collaboration has proven to be fruitful, as numerous prominent and obscure musicians have leveraged the integration to advertise their forthcoming performances to their growing TikTok fan base.

Since its US launch more than two years ago, the company claims to have enabled more than 2.5 billion views of videos through the Ticketmaster integration.

In related news, TikTok is reportedly experimenting with what looks like its latest push into e-commerce. According to Bloomberg, some users in the US are now beginning to see a new Shop tab appear in the app.

The “Following” feeds are positioned between the new Shop tab, according to Bloomberg, giving it a prominent position within the app. A scrollable list of seemingly random products, primarily from China, is shown on the new tab.

TikTok is hopeful that its new e-commerce push into US markets will have a similar effect, having been encouraged by the success of a similar push in Taiwan.

TikTok is also testing a new Shop Feed feature in the UK as it continues to experiment with new ways to integrate shopping into the app. The new test involves a new ‘Shop’ tab, which is swipeable from the main screen and is appearing for some users.

Reliable social media commentator Matt Navarra posted information about the new test via his Twitter page. The screenshot shared by Matt indicates that in addition to the standard “Following” and “For You,” some users are now seeing a third “Shop” tab in the app.

