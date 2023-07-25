TikTok users can now post text-based updates

Share the joy

TikTok has rolled out a text-based update in addition to videos and series of photos. The new update means users can post texts the same way Instagram users do.

The world is embracing texts these days, and TikTok seems the latest to join the train. Users can add a background color, edit how text appears, and add music and stickers to their posts. As expected, post have a 1,000-character limit, and is open to everyone.

As Bluesky, Mastodon and Threads try to compete with Twitter, TikTok could offer a different kind of competition with its latest feature.

“Today we’re thrilled to announce the expansion of text posts on TikTok, a new format for creating text-based content that broadens options for creators to share their ideas and express their creativity. With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine,” TikTok explained.

Creating a text is quite simple; and here is how TikTok explained it:

“When you access the Camera page, you’ll be able to choose from three options: photo, video, and text. By selecting text, you’ll be directed to the text creation page, where you can type out the content of your post.”

In other news, TikTok is testing a new Shop Feed feature as it continues to experiment with new ways to integrate shopping into the app. The new test involves a new ‘Shop’ tab, which is swipeable from the main screen and is appearing for some users.

Reliable social media commentator Matt Navarra posted information about the new test via his Twitter page. According to the screenshot posted by Matt, some users are now seeing a third ‘Shop’ tab in the app, alongside the usual ‘Following and ‘For You.’

A couple of months ago, TikTok started testing an in-app shopping feature. The truth is that in-app shopping has not performed to expectations, as most social media apps expected.

The in-app test is being done quietly, and a selection of retailers in the US have access to a new in-stream shopping tab activated on their profiles.

Among brands currently in beta are, according to the report, Pacsun, pop culture products boutique Three Little Mingos, and beauty brand KimChi Chic.

