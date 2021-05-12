TikTok updates Safety Center, adds guides for parents and guardians

TikTok has released new updates for Safety Center. It includes new resources for parents to understand how they can best protect their children when using the app. It also comes with tools for reporting, detection, and more.

TikTok says the update aims to have parents easily grasp how TikTok works. It also advises about the tools they can use for the best family experience.

The updated Safety Center has four new elements:

​The Guardian’s Guide to TikTok will help parents and caregivers maximize the use of several tools and systems.

A guide to bullying prevention, made with experts, will help people identify online bullying quickly. It also shows an overview of available tools in TikTok’s arsenal to fight harassment. And it has links to resources by region for further help.

Video overviews to outline TikTok’s approach to user safety, its Community Guidelines, and various policies.

Links to more help and resources on issues about digital literacy, well-being, and more.

TikTok has partnered with industry experts on the new guides. It tapped on the National Eating Disorder Association, the National Association for Media Literacy Education, the National PTA, and more. It considered several inputs to provide better support on its growing informational and assistance tools.

The New York Times reported in August 2020 that more than a third of US TikTok users are 14 years old and below. The app influences a multitude of vulnerable people. And it may cause substantial mental health effects and development issues due to apps that heavily rely on visuals.

Backlash

TikTok top influencer Charli D’Amelio has emphasized her concern for the platform due to the stream of negative remarks on her videos. She has more than 100 million followers in the app.

As expected, famous influencers like D’Amelio are set to receive some level of backlash. No matter who they are, the app’s highest-profile users are vulnerable to negative commentaries. And they have raised concern about TikTok’s efforts.

TikTok has recently added comment filters and better privacy controls for its younger users. Together with the new educational resources for Safety Center, these tools provide parents and caregivers options to learn more about TikTok. And most importantly, they can ensure their kids safety.

No one-hit or ultimate solution exists. All of us are at risk of backlash once we post online, especially on social media. The public nature of TikTok videos makes it an obvious target for both good and bad comments.

Yet, TikTok remains popular and the most downloaded app for succeeding months.

Check out TikTok’s updated Safety Center here.