TikTok unveils live fundraisers to support Giving Tuesday

TikTok has unveiled livestream fundraisers to join the Giving Tuesday drive. It will also donate $7 million to different organizations directly.

“On GivingTuesday (November 30th), known as the world’s biggest day of generosity, we’re delighted to join hands with our global TikTok community and introduce #GivingSzn, a celebration of generosity and goodwill featuring LIVE programming from creators and non-profit organizations, including fundraisers and community-rallying moments around the world,” explains TikTok.

High-profile creators will join the initial event. Matthew & Ryan, Arturo Allende, and Spencer West, among others, will headline. But this is the for the first stream only.

TikTok will try to help as many charity groups as possible before the holiday season. It will host more livestream fundraisers throughout December. It will help stretch charities to their limits in the coming weeks.

Apart from the live donations, TikTok itself will give $7M to different mission-driven organizations worldwide.

“Part of the donation will be made in the name of TikTok creators globally to non-profits of their choice. We’ll also be donating $1M in ad credits to support global non-profit organizations in their end-of-year fundraising efforts,” adds TikTok.

TikTok has actively contributed to charitable causes. It pledged $250 million to assist frontline workers who continue to face COVID-19 head on. And it launched its #CreativityForGood initiative earlier this year with a $200 thousand fund.

The company says many users have raised large funds for charities through its in-app donation tools.

“In 2021, almost 75,000 donations were made on TikTok in support of various organizations and causes globally such as fighting hunger, supporting humanitarian relief efforts as well as promoting health and wellbeing. TikTok creators such as @ghosthoney, @cristiandennis, and @valentinebrothers have also been at the forefront of raising awareness around some of the world’s most important issues,” says TikTok.

The first TikTok LIVE ‘Global Give Back’ stream will happen November 30th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET through here.

