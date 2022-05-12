TikTok unveils first For You Summit in Canada

Share the joy

TikTok will have its first ‘For You’ Summit in Canada in June this year. The country’s creators and advertisers have been invited to join and learn the latest trends and insights via a face-to-face meetup event.

“Culture doesn’t come to TikTok; it comes from TikTok. In just a few short years, TikTok has become the heart of media, entertainment, and culture worldwide – and Canada is no exception. Canadians across the country now turn to TikTok to be entertained, to learn what’s trending and discover what products are worth purchasing. Now, it’s time for Canada’s brands and agencies to join the movement,” says TikTok.

The Canadian For You Summit will offer keynotes speeches and presentations, guest appearances, new research insights, live music, and more.

TikTok has held For You Summit events in several countries. One of its recent meetups even focused on the Southeast Asian market.

TikTok’s Canadian Summit will span for two days. The first day will focus on keynote speakers. And the second day will focus on key trends and tips, such as ecommerce prospects in the app.

The app has been hoping ecommerce to be a key motivation for its development. The Chinese TikTok version called Douyin is now getting most of its revenue from commerce integrations. It offers valuable moneymaking opportunities for TikTok and its creators.

It opens more ways for its top creators to earn more money from their clips. TikTok obviously needs to focus on this area. And more so because YouTube and Meta have better revenue deals for top stars. Creators may decide to post more on Shorts and Reels instead.

The For You Summit has a key role to emphasize these new elements. And it allows TikTok to create and establish links with the local business community.

If you want to join, you can register for the Canadian For You Summit here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

