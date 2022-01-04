TikTok tops Christmas Day 2021 downloads

Share the joy













TikTok is set to make huge waves this year. The short-form video app has topped the Christmas Day 2021 download charts from the latest data of app tracking company App Annie.

TikTok led the way on Christmas for overall global downloads, followed by Instagram and Facebook.

Snapchat still is popular among the messaging apps. Southeast Asian ecommerce platform Shopee made the top ten list.

TikTok-editing app CapCut rode TikTok’s popularity and grabbed the tenth spot.

TikTok is projected to reach 1.5 billion users later this year. It is the main app of choice for young users—a key shift that all social media marketers must consider.

Start a TikTok strategy now to listen and monitor the latest trends. You can even advertise and expand your outreach.

The trends are even more interesting in the regional download charts.

“In the US, Oculus was #1 by downloads on Christmas Day as Americans unwrapped new Oculus Virtual Reality (VR) headsets under the tree. This builds off the growing trend for metaverses and immersive experiences,” said App Annie.

Metaverse

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisioned that the broader shift will lead to VR. Meta says it has higher take-up of its VR headsets. This marks the next stage of digital connection.

If Meta can establish and dominate the VR industry, it can own the metaverse in its entirety. It will host a platform where developers will align with it to connect with users in this growing world of opportunities.

To appreciate the next stage of digital connection, don’t look at pictures pixelated characters and Bored Apes, look at platforms such as Roblox. These platforms have young users who are already establishing the new norms of the future space.

Check out the full Christmas Day 2021 downloads chart from App Annie here.

