TikTok tops April 2021 monthly downloads chart amid rising competition

TikTok-like features are gaining traction on Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat. But the original TikTok app has stood its ground in the monthly downloads charts. It has topped the Sensor Tower monthly downloads list for April 2021.

TikTok has trumped the rising competition on the download charts for yet another month.

The app made it despite the ban in India. The Asian nation was its biggest user market before the removal.

A steady stream of challengers is rising as well. But more users prefer to return to the short video app. And it still is on track to be the next platform to reach a billion active users later this year.

“TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for April 2021 with more than 59 million installs. The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Brazil at 13%, followed by Douyin in China at 12 percent,” says Sensor Tower.

Proof of TikTok weathering the storm is important. It is facing several ongoing concerns. And more rivals are copying its viral features to their own social media apps.

YouTube recently reported its TikTok-clone Shorts is getting 6.5 billion views per month. A figure this big surely steals some of TikTok’s audience.

YouTube Shorts will roll out in the US over the next week. But TikTok’s rivals does not stop there.

Snapchat Spotlight is getting 125 million monthly users. Instagram Reels continues to gain traction.

Short videos are now readily available. Yet, TikTok has maintained its momentum. It is a sign that the platform works, even as it evolves to the next phase: more moneymaking tools for creators.

The Sensor Tower top apps list seems copied from the previous month. The only notable update is the addition of Indian streaming app Hotstar in the Top 10 Google Play downloads due to its cricket coverage.

Facebook still controls the overall chart. Its four apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger) made it to the top 10 list in all categories.

No trending app has ever had the same traction and continuing trend as TikTok, even with rivals copying its features.

TikTok has maintained its position and has rivaled even the big players. More young people continue to find value in the app.

If missed the TikTok bandwagon in the past, it is high time to reconsider.

You can see the full Sensor Tower monthly downloads list for April 2021 here.