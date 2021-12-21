TikTok to rank as the third largest social network in 2022

Share the joy













Image Credit: Inside Intelligence

Facebook and Instagram are the only two social networks ahead of TikTok in terms of size. In its inaugural forecast on TikTok’s global install base, eMarketer now known as Inside Intelligence, predicts that the Chinese-owned short video sharing app will clock 755.0 million monthly users in 2022. The forecast is on the heels of TikTok’s 2020 59 percent growth, and the 2021 40.8 percent growth.

In its 2022 forecast, Inside Intelligence estimates that Facebook will clock 2.1 billion monthly users, followed by Instagram with 1.28 billion users. TikTok according to the report, will hit 755 million monthly users; placing the app ahead of Snap and Twitter.

The forecast contradicts what we have had in the past with Sensor Tower and a couple of other data companies. The company has a slightly different set of calculations when it comes to arriving at these figures. For example, Inside Intelligence only counts users who log in at least once a month consistently over a calendar year period. With this, it can rid its data off fake accounts, which impacts the outcome of its estimates.

“The rise of TikTok is especially challenging for Snapchat, with which it competes head-to-head for the youth audience,” remarked Insider Intelligence principal analyst, Debra Aho Williamson. “Although TikTok does not share much similarity to Twitter, its massive size relative to the more-established platform is a clear reflection of the addictive nature of TikTok’s content,” she said.

A couple of months ago, TikTok recorded a major milestone. The video-sharing app clocked than 1 billion monthly active users. This is remarkable considering many difficult challenges it has faced.

The 1 billion landmark is worth celebrating when you consider the app is no longer accessible in India. For the records, India banned TikTok in June 2020. India, which was until the ban one of TikTok’s biggest markets, was banned along with 58 other Chinese apps.

Citing reasons for the ban, the India’s Ministry of Information Technology said the apps “are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

At the time, TikTok was being used by over 200 million people in India. The Chinese-owned app did all it could to have the ban reversed, but failed.

The fact that it is now celebrating having more than 1 billion monthly active users on its platform is kudos to the owners. In a blog statement, the company said “We’re honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.”

