TikTok to add live election updates to its election guide

Image Credit: TikTok

TikTok is bringing live election result updates to its election guide, the company has announced. The video sharing company already offers in-app election guides to users, and adding live result updates, which will be provided by the Association Press. will further expand what is available to users in the US.

Users will be able to have access to an interactive map showing live results for federal and state elections, as well as ballot initiatives in the now expanded guide.

Starting on Election Day, users will have access to updated results on the map. They will be able to access up to date information in-app. TikTok will also provide a link to the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC) website where users can get information about polling locations and hours.

The expanded election guide will also provide FAQs where users will get readymade answers to election related questions. This will be particularly useful to TikTok’s younger user base who may likely be voting for the very first time in this year’s election in the US.

Image Credit: TikTok

“In addition, people can reference commonly asked questions and answers from the National Association of Secretaries of State to learn about the voting process, including voting by mail or in-person, how election results are compiled, and what to expect during the counting process.”

A few weeks ago, TikTok launched an in-app election guide to help fight misinformation about the US election. The guide connects millions of Americans with trusted information about the elections from the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, SignVote, and more.

Voters will be able to access information about candidates at the federal, state, and local level through the help of the guide. This will be powered by BallotReady; with information on how to vote in every state powered by the National Association of State, while educational videos about misinformation, media literacy, the elections process, and many more will be powered by MediaWise.

The guide, which rolled out back in September, can be accessed via the TikTok Discover page or landing pages for some election-related search results.

“Today we’re launching an in-app guide to the 2020 US elections to provide access to authoritative information as we continue our work to protect against misinformation,” Michael Beckerman, VP, Head of US Public Policy said.

TikTok has always positioned itself to ensure it carries out steps and actions to help fight misinformation as the US election approaches. In July, TikTok joined Twitter, Facebook and Reddit to come down hard on QAnon content by banning all hashtags related to the conspiracy.