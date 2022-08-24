TikTok tests Nearby feed

Share the joy

Spotted in testing, TikTok has confirmed to TechCrunch that experiments on a new Nearby feed are in progress. It would bring the number of tabs to three, including For You and Following.

Twitter account @sofeashra has shared a snippet of the ‘Nearby’ feed in the app.

From its name, the TikTok Nearby feed shows a content stream of posts by users in your area.

What’s in it for TikTok? For one, it can show or advertise relevant updates from your neighbors, or similar interests from people in the vicinity.

“For example, if your For You page often displays restaurant recommendations or must-see hiking spots, the Nearby feed should show you videos of restaurants and hiking trails that are near you,” explains TechCrunch.

TikTok is still the talk of the town. The forecasts of reaching 1.5 billion users in 2022 are still in order. If it does, it will only be right next to Facebook and YouTube in total audience.

A dedicated tab for local feed gives its users access to a highly engaged group nearby. This is a big promotional opportunity for marketers out there.

Google’s Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan has shared that they see TikTok as a threat in online search.

“In our studies, something like almost 40% of young people, when they’re looking for a place for lunch, they don’t go to Google Maps or Search. They go to TikTok or Instagram,” notes Google.

Only a small group of users in Southeast Asia have seen the TikTok Nearby tab under testing.

TikTok has also added a location tagging option. The location tags in posts may be one of the sources for content in the Nearby feed.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” says TikTok.

Google’s comments about TikTok as a risk to its online dominance is an eyeopener. The rising search activity on TikTok is a competitive threat to the online search giant.

If Google sees it that way, you should consider TikTok in your marketing strategy moving forward.

