TikTok supports Sexual Assault Awareness Month with new resources

TikTok has launched new support resources for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This is a good initiative for its young, active audiences.

TikTok has teamed up with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). They have developed new materials to educate young TikTok users. The app will highlight the content this month on the Discover page.

“Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a time to recognize the important conversations happening on our platform about sexual violence, recovery, and advocacy. We’ve been working with experts to improve our understanding of sexual assault and trauma and how to foster a safe and supportive space for survivors. Now, we’re rolling out new resources we developed with guidance from experts. Our goal is to make access to support readily available to anyone in need and educate the broader community on this important issue,” explains TikTok.

The guides advise and inform about sexual assault incidents. It links to the National Sexual Assault Hotline for people who need help.

TikTok is working to add more support tools in the next months. It helps users have a good grasp of the topic, and address concerns.

Most of TikTok’s audience skews to the younger demographic. The app has been scrutinized for its representation of young girls and the content it recommends.

Looking back

Pakistan banned TikTok temporarily in October 2020 for immoral and indecent content. But the app has been barred in other countries also due to pornographic and inappropriate videos.

TikTok says it has been ramping up efforts to improve how their systems handle this content. It has adjusted to different rules in several regions.

With these concerns highlighted, TikTok must offer relevant support, if possible. It must advise and inform its users, and not just the younger generation.

TikTok has been reaching new heights in active users. Its guidelines and support for these social issues play a key role to normalize the behavior, and to educate youngsters.

If TikTok can offer the resources needed to help users grasp support options, it may have a substantial effect.