TikTok sued over “blackout challenge” content

TikTok has been sued by the mother of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly died while taking part in a viral online challenge called the “blackout challenge.” Joined in the lawsuit is, TikTok parent company ByteDance.

The young girl, Nylah died last December, after taking part in the blackout challenge. The blackout challenge encourages online users to try to hold their breath until they pass out. The lawsuit was filed in the US DISTRICT Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania last Thursday.

Tawainna Anderson, mother of the 10-year-old girl, had found her daughter passed out on December 7, and rushed her to a hospital. The daughter spent days in a pediatric ICU before yielding to her injuries on December 12, the lawsuit said per NBC News.

Anderson accused TikTok and its parent company ByteDance of negligence and having a “defective design.” She blamed TikTok’s algorithm for exposing a young child to a dangerous challenge.

“The viral and deadly TikTok Blackout Challenge was thrust in front of Nylah on her TikTok For You Page … as a result of TikTok’s algorithm,” the lawsuit said as per NBC.

“The TikTok Defendants’ algorithm determined that the deadly Blackout Challenge was well-tailored and likely to be of interest to 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, and she died as a result,” it said.

In its response, TikTok said: “We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found,” the company said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for their tragic loss.”

In august 2021, TikTok removed and is still removing loads of Milk Crate Challenge videos. This is coming on the heels of reports and warnings of injuries and doctors warning that the challenge could lead to “elective injuries.”

Users searching for such videos are instead being redirected to a page on TikTok’s rules. There is no exact figures of hashtags and content related to the Milk Crate Challenge that were removed; however, it was believed to be enough to get doctors worried.

The Milk Crate Challenge involves building a makeshift pyramid-like staircase out of empty milk crates and trying to walk up and down the crates without falling.

Talking of numbers, two popular hashtags related to the viral content, #milkcratechallenge and #cratechallenge, had amassed a joint 71 million views on TikTok before the removal. However, a search for those two hashtags returned a negative outcome on TikTok.

