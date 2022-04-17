TikTok still testing downvotes for videos, adds prompts to safety tools

Share the joy

TikTok has been working on downvotes for years. And now it has joined its rivals to try them out.

The platform is the latest to test out a downvote option. Some users now see downvote prompts on video replies they want to avoid.

“We’ve started testing a way to let individuals identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate. This community feedback will add to the range of factors we already use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement. To avoid creating ill-feeling between community members or demoralize creators, only the person who registered a dislike on a comment will be able to see that they have done so,” explains TikTok.

As posted by Matt Navarra, the sample above shows some users with a thumbs-down icon next to video replies. It allows them to show their dissatisfaction with the comment.

TikTok started testing the option in 2020. Now it wants to expand the option to more users.

We have yet to see if this will affect the raking of comments. And if it will change how comments will display for each user. But the idea is to give more feedback on what users prefer to see. It better refines its systems to rank the most relevant, engaging remarks.

Facebook and Twitter are also testing downvotes for replies. Maybe it will lead to varied ranking of responses. Or it could help platforms find trends and patterns in negative replies for better actions. By being vague on how response data is used, they open doors for different methods. Still, this will allow for better comment ranking to improve engagement.

TikTok is also testing new reminders to guide creators to filtering comments, blocking in bulk, and delete options.

“The reminders will be shown to creators whose videos appear to be receiving a high proportion of negative comments. We will continue to remove comments that violate our Community Guidelines, and creators can continue to report comments or accounts individually or in bulk for us to review,” adds TikTok.

TikTok will also now allow you to create reports through video. It adds a new way to provide more report context. It will better align with app usage behavior.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

