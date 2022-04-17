TikTok shares more tips on optimizing content

Share the joy

TikTok has published new notes on how to optimize your TikTok content on its platform. The tips are broad but useful to map out your TikTok strategy.

“While there are endless ways to create a “good” TikTok video, finding your brand’s unique voice and direction is what will ultimately set you apart, and the rules are just tips and tricks to get you there,” says TikTok.

In 2020, TikTok released detailed pointers on how to enhance content performance:

Go vertical – Vertical videos are best seen in the app

– Vertical videos are best seen in the app Consider overall stats, don’t focus on Likes – TikTok says creators must consider the high-level trends in analytics, instead of focusing only on likes or comments

– TikTok says creators must consider the high-level trends in analytics, instead of focusing only on likes or comments Recency is a factor – The TikTok For You feed’s recommendations pull videos posted in the last 90 days. Most newly uploaded videos peak engagement soon after they are published. Uploading new, fresh content often will improve the overall channel performance.

– The TikTok For You feed’s recommendations pull videos posted in the last 90 days. Most newly uploaded videos peak engagement soon after they are published. Uploading new, fresh content often will improve the overall channel performance. Posting more won’t impact reach – The number of videos you post will not affect how your content is recommended in the For You feed. Each video could have higher reach based on recency. And your channel will not get exposed because you post more often.

– The number of videos you post will not affect how your content is recommended in the For You feed. Each video could have higher reach based on recency. And your channel will not get exposed because you post more often. Keep people watching – Watch time is a key factor for TikTok recommendations. For instance, if you keep more people to view your content longer and your videos get more reach, TikTok will consider it a metric of interest.

“Hashtags like #FYP, #ForYou, and #ForYouPage work just like all other hashtags on TikTok, so adding these to your caption won’t necessarily improve your chances of getting on someone’s For You feed. Instead, we recommend using the space in your caption to add context to your video along with hashtags that are relevant to your content,” says TikTok.

Apart from these tips, TikTok has added new stats on how users engage with brands in the app. And how they see collaborations among brands and creators.

TikTok also added links to creator assistance tools and resources.

Check TikTok’s full post here.

