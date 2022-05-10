TikTok shares gaming trends and marketing opportunities

Share the joy

TikTok has shared how its platform taps into the gaming culture. And it revealed the opportunities in how to promote gaming and related initiatives.

“The global gaming community is massive, and judging by the amount of gaming-related content on the platform, many of these gamers can be found on TikTok. In fact, the top 100 gaming-related hashtags on TikTok receive more than 40 billion video views per month, according to internal company data. TikTok’s gaming community is also ready to spend. According to a recent survey, 65% of US TikTok users have made an in-app purchase within the last 3-6 months,” says TikTok.

Gaming is often overlooked as a niche by some. They think its main appeal is with younger consumers. Young people spend the most time gaming. They have overall familiarity with the space. But gaming engagement and connection has a powerful lure.

TikTok advises mobile game developers to follow a three-stage approach to promote:

Organic – This is your opportunity to show up with authenticity and build trust with your audience. Use your organic content to learn how consumers engage with your brand. This is the perfect plan to test content formats and then scale what works

This is your opportunity to show up with authenticity and build trust with your audience. Use your organic content to learn how consumers engage with your brand. This is the perfect plan to test content formats and then scale what works Paid – Use paid campaigns to amplify your top-performing content. Paid campaigns also give you the opportunity to directly test new audiences or target and optimize for specific business objectives

Use paid campaigns to amplify your top-performing content. Paid campaigns also give you the opportunity to directly test new audiences or target and optimize for specific business objectives Earned – Generate engagements and discussion within the TikTok community. The more you post and amplify your best content, the more you maximize opportunities and potential for earned community influence

These may seem basic. But these are essential pillars for any strategy. These are key in testing ideas with organic, promoting top performers, and engaging with audiences.

TikTok says its platform works good as a partner channel to pair with promotions across mediums.

TikTok compliments traditional media – Viewing an ad on TV after viewing a TikTok creator ad increases memory encoding of the TV ad by 13%

Viewing an ad on TV after viewing a TikTok creator ad increases memory encoding of the TV ad by 13% TikTok amplifies social media – Watching an Instagram influencer’s content is 43% more memorable if you’re already primed to the content via TikTok

Watching an Instagram influencer’s content is 43% more memorable if you’re already primed to the content via TikTok TikTok primes digital video audiences: You’re 31% less likely to skip through a YouTube ad if you’ve first watched a creator ad on TikTok

TikTok also shares a 3×3 grid of tips to plan your campaign, and to maximize your creatives.

The tips apply, not just to gaming, but to all TikTok campaigns. Keep this overview handy for future promotions on the platform. Read the full TikTok gaming overview here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

