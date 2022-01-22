TikTok says it is testing support for paid subscription

Share the joy













Image Credit: Teknolojio

TikTok is working on the possibility of letting its creators charge subscriptions for content. As per The Information, the short-form video sharing platform is already giving access to a couple of creators to test the feature.

The company did not provide details about when the feature might roll out to creators. It also did not share any details on the number of creators currently testing it, or what the pay structure might look like. TikTok spokesperson Zachary Kizer said per The Verge that the subscriptions were a “concept that’s been in testing,” and that it was “always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” (whatever that means).

TikTok’s test is coming on the heels of Instagram’s announcement that it is rolling out a test of paid subscriptions with a limited number of influencers and creators. Instagram subscribers will pay a monthly subscription fee to access exclusive content from creators they follow on the platform. Instagram said it does not plan to take a cut of creators’ subscription earning until 2023 at least.

In October, TikTok added new ways for creators on its platform to make more money from the content they create. TikTok already allows creators to accept virtual gifts from fans during TikTok Live videos; but the new features allow creators to accept payments and gifts when they are not live. This will be made possible through the addition of Tips and Video Gifts.

TikTok also expanded access to its Creator Marketplace; a product that helps brands connect with creators for sponsored content and recommendation videos. Going forward, TikTok creators with at least 10,000 followers will have access to the TikTok Creator Marketplace. This means that can collaborate with brands on various opportunities that come their way.

Creators in the following countries can start using the monetization features from today: the US, UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain. Eligible creators not below 18 years in those countries, with minimum follower requirements can start earning immediately.

