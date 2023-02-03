TikTok rolls out updated system for account enforcement for repeat offenders

Share the joy

TikTok is rolling out an updated system for account enforcement for repeat offenders. The company made this known through an official blog post where it said it plans to get rid of repeat offenders from its platform.

“Repeat violators tend to follow a pattern – our analysis has found that almost 90% violate using the same feature consistently, and over 75% violate the same policy category repeatedly.”

The new system will impose stronger penalties, and provide protection for users. It will also penalized users based on their cumulative actions.

“Under the new system, if someone posts content that violates one of our Community Guidelines, the account will accrue a strike as the content is removed. If an account meets the threshold of strikes within either a product feature (i.e. Comments, LIVE) or policy (i.e. Bullying and Harassment), it will be permanently banned.”

Of course, TikTok’s policy thresholds will vary depending on a violation’s potential to cause harm to other community members.

“For example, there may be a stricter threshold for violating our policy against promoting hateful ideologies, than for sharing low-harm spam. We will continue to issue permanent bans on the first strike for severe violations, including promoting or threatening violence, showing or facilitating child sexual abuse material (CSAM), or showing real-world violence or torture.”

Going further, TikTok will finally ban accounts that accrue a high number of strikes across various policies and features.

The changes will improve the security and safety around the use of TikTok, which is what millions of people and rights groups have been clamoring for.

TikTok also rolled out a new test of a feature that will provide creators with information about which of their content has been marked as ineligible for recommendation to For You feeds, along with why, as well as a link to its appeal process. The test is limited to a select users in select markets.

TikTok users spend loads of hours while on the app; this has been a source of concern for most people. To address this, TikTok is now testing new sleep reminders that include the option to set up alerts when it is bedtime and to mute notifications during the recommended seven hours of sleep.

Those who are part of the test will see a new “sleep reminders” option. The company says the sleep reminders will help you “sleep reminders” option. The app says sleep reminders will help you “know if you reach your sleep time on TikTok to help you get to bed when you want to.”

