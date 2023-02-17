TikTok rolls out TikTok Trivia Games for US

Share the joy

Twitter has launched a new live 5-day trivia game for US users who are at least 18 years of age. The new trivia games will afford them the chance to win a total share of $500,000 drawn from a prize pool. This will be made possible when participants answer multiple-choice questions related to beauty, sports, music, and lifestyle.

The TikTok trivia games begin on Tuesday February 22, and will end on February 26. There will be two live sessions of an hour long per day during the first three days. The first session will kick off by 8 pm ET, and will involve 12 questions. Winners will share a total sum of $30,000 as reward. The second session starts at 9 pm ET, and the winners will share a total sum of $70,000 as reward.

“Today, we’re bringing a whole new experience to the TikTok community, with 5-days of interactive TikTok Trivia presented by Lionsgate and John Wick Chapter 4. Starting February 22, you can tune into the official @TikTok account to participate in trivia challenges and interact with host, actor, and TikTok creator James Henry, known for his creative skits and quirky videos,” TikTok explained on its official website.

There will be special “Survival Rounds,” where the trivia questions become more difficult as they go. The last group will split a $100,000 prize pool; and takes place between February 25-26.

The TikTok trivia will be hosted by James Henry, a creator known for his creative skits and quirky videos.

“Game shows and trivia have been a part of popular culture for years, and I’m thrilled to work with TikTok to bring this engaging entertainment format to TikTok LIVE. TikTok Trivia has the power to bring people together, creating an electrifying atmosphere filled with excitement and a shared sense of community,” said James Henry.

So, if you are 18, and a resident of the United States, you can register for TikTok trivia by clicking on a trivia widget on the For You feed, searching for #TikTokTrivia, or by going to the @TikTok account to take part. Each day, there is opportunities to win cash, and of course, there will loads of fun.

