TikTok rolls out Promote to all business users

Over the last few months, TikTok had been testing its Promote ad option to selected users. Now, it has rolled out the tool to all business accounts.

“Starting this month, Promote is available to help businesses reach more people and grow their community with their TikTok videos. With Promote, you can turn any organic TikTok video into an ad, directly within the app. You can start reaching new audiences, build a following, and drive traffic to your business website,” says TikTok.

Just like Facebook’s Boost button, TikTok’s Promote amplifies your post reach by quickly creating an ad campaign.

If the option is offered in your profile, you can launch the quick promotion by:

1. Selecting the video that you want to promote – You can choose any of your own TikTok videos to promote. We suggest starting with one of your best-performing organic videos to reach more people with your most popular content.

2. Setting up your promotion – Choose a goal for your campaign (more views, website visits, or follows), set a budget and length of time to run the promotion, and select the audience you want to reach with your video.

3. Watch your numbers grow – After your promotion is approved, you can check in to see how your video is performing and how many new people are learning about your business!

You can access TikTok’s Promote option through these methods:

a fire icon on each video

TikTok’s Creator Tools menu

Business Suite

Promote allows you to pick from three objectives:

More video views

More website visits

More followers

Choosing “More website visits” will ask for your website URL and pick an action button, such as Learn More,Shop Now, orSign Up.

For targeting, you can choose Automatic. TikTok will then show your promoted clip to people it thinks will take interest in the video. The Custom option allows you to define the specifics—gender, age, interests.

Take note that Promote is only allowed for public clips without copyright-protected music. If you jump on a trend using a copyrighted track, you cannot amplify the clip.

Promoted clips will show up in For You feeds with a Promoted label, an indicator for paid outreach.

TikTok’s algorithm has been effective in showing people what they want to see. So, the Promote option may follow suit. It all boils down to testing and seeing what outcomes you will get.

The holiday season is right around the corner. This option may be worth testing.

Read more about TikTok Promote here.

