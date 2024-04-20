TikTok rolls out Notes App in Australia and Canada

Share the joy

It is now official! TikTok has now launched its dedicated photo-sharing app, called TikTok Notes. TikTok Notes, according to TikTok, will be available to users in Australia and Canada, who will be able to download a separate image app.

As per TikTok:

“We hope that the TikTok community will use TikTok Notes to continue sharing their moments through photo posts. Whether documenting adventures, expressing creativity, or simply sharing snapshots of one’s day, the TikTok Notes experience is designed for those who would like to share and engage through photo content.”

From the screenshot shared on X, TikTok Notes is all shades of Pinterest in terms of layout.

You can add up to 34 images to a single post, with each picture presented as a side-scrolling, carousel-like collection. You also get a 4,000-character caption limit along with a title section to go with it.

A couple of weeks ago, TikTok users started seeing new popups alerting them that their photos would be shared on a “coming soon” platform called TikTok Notes.

To this end, a new website called notes.tiktok.com with a non-functioning “open app” button went live. Confirming the upcoming feature to the BBC, TikTok said it was working on a “dedicated space” for images and text.

According to Thread user @cmcalgary, the photo app will soon be launched.

“TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon. Your existing and future public TikTok photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes.”

Reports of a new TikTok photo app were first made public by TheSpAndroid. The report at the time said the company was working on a new photo-sharing platform to take on Instagram.

Given how successful TikTok has been in the short-form video market, it makes sense that YouTube and Instagram have tried to emulate its success. This time around, however, TikTok wants to do a similar thing to Instagram.

According to TheSpAndroid, who usually posts Google-related posts on his blog, the latest version of TikTok (version 33.8.4) contained a new code, which showed that the company was working on a new photo-sharing platform.

While the platform will be launched on both iOS and Android, there is no information on when it will be launched.

