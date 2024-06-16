TikTok rolls out a new musical interview series called “Off the Record”

Share the joy

After sorting its contract renewals with the Universal Music Group, TikTok is looking to further improve its connection with the record industry. The company is rolling out a new musical interview called “Off the Record.”

Off the Record is a new series that will feature top music artists in the world as they dive into the creative process behind their new albums. The new series will also aim to provide fans with an inside look into their world as artists.

“As the best place for music fans to discover new music and support their favorite artists, this new series on TikTok provides fans with an inside look at how albums come together, from creative ideation to choosing the perfect singles to release, and more,” TikTok announced in an official blog post.

The new interview series will kick off with Charli CXC, Meghan Trainor and Bleachers. Each of these artists will be discussing their newly launched albums on the platform.

In related news, TikTok and UMG could not come to an agreement back in January, which led to a breakdown in negotiations over usage rights between the two companies. The major record label declared that, as of February 1st, it will pull its music from TikTok.

Universal Music remains home to some of the biggest artists in the music industry, and its decision to stop licensing content to TikTok and TikTok Music services will significantly affect the app.

Billie Eilish, Drake, Adele, and Taylor Swift are just a few of the artists that are signed to the label. According to Universal Music, TikTok fell short of its expectations in terms of artist compensation and safeguards regarding its use of generative AI.

The previous agreement, which terminated on January 31st, was originally signed in 2021. This means that content from all artists under the label will no longer be available on TikTok until there is a change in the current impasse.

The new agreement will now see Universal return to the platform. This is an opportunity for artists, brands, and other interested parties to achieve their potential.

The specifics are not out or known yet, but it is a win-win situation for all parties, creators, and artists, inclusive. TikTok provides value for both Universal Music and the artists, and this new agreement will further strengthen things.

