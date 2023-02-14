TikTok reportedly working on paywalled videos and revamped creator fund

Share the joy

TikTok is reportedly developing on a paywalled video feature that will allow creators to charge users as much as $1, or any amount of their choice to have access to a video. This will enable creators to make some money from the content they create on the platform according to The Information.

If launched, the feature would allow TikTok to better reward creators on its platform. Viral videos as we already know, is TikTok’s driving force, and allowing creators make some money for themselves through their content would serve as a source of encouragement.

TikTok is also reportedly testing a revamped creator fund that is aimed that giving creators higher payouts that its previous version that was rolled out in 2020.

The revamped fund according to the report, will also be used as a reward for creators who post longer videos and take advantage of TikTok’s expanded video length from three minutes to 10 minutes. The company is also mulling over raising the follower requirement to be eligible for the fund to 100,000, from 10,000 follower requirement for the current fund.

The revamped fund is reportedly being tested in France and Brazil. The revamped fund, however, could be launched in the US as soon as March, the Information says.

“We’re committed to exploring new ways to create a valuable and rewarding experience for the TikTok creator community,” a spokesperson for TikTok told TechCrunch in an email. “On TikTok, anyone can be a creator and everyone can enjoy entertainment from our inspiring creators, and we aim to continue innovating this experience so people can express themselves, find their community, and be rewarded for their creativity.”

In January, TikTok announced that it is expanding its audience controls feature. The features give creators on the platform the ability to restrict their video to adult viewers. Prior to this update, the controls feature was only available for TikTok Live.

The feature works similarly to the adult-only livestreams on TikTok; the 18+ restriction setting for video is not a way for creators to display adult content, as the content is still subject to TikTok’s policies. The feature from TikTok’s point of view is to help creators prevent minors from coming across content targeted at adult audience.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

