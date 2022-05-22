TikTok reportedly testing in-app games in Vietnam

Share the joy

Image Credit: Reuters

Sources have told Reuters that TikTok is working on in-app games in Vietnam. The in-app games will allow users to play games on its video-sharing app as part of TikTok’s push into gaming.

It is another way to boost TikTok’s advertising revenue, and encourage users to spend more time on the app. With more than 1 billion monthly active users on the platform, TikTok remains one of the most active social media apps available today.

Per Reuters, the ByteDance-owned app is said to boast a population that is majorly under the age of 35—70 percent as a matter of fact. The choice of Vietnam is an obvious one; the country boasts an attractive market for major social media companies including Google, YouTube, and Meta.

Citing four people familiar with the matter, Reuters reports that TikTok also plans to launch the gaming more widely in Southeast Asia. Adding more information, two of them said the move could come as soon as the third quarter of 2033.

When contacted, a TikTok spokesperson declined to comment, but said the company has tested bringing HTML5 games to its app through its relationship with third-party game developers and studios such as Zynga.

“We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community,” the representative said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Still on engaging users, TikTok has replaced the Discover tab with a new Friends tab. In a tweet a couple of days ago, the company said the new Friends tab will be made available to more users in the coming weeks. According to TikTok, users will be able to find content from people they have connected with. The company however, did not give much away in terms of when the feature will become available to all users in the future.

“As we continue to celebrate community and creativity, we’re bringing a Friends Tab to more people over the coming weeks, which will allow you to easily find and enjoy content from people you’re connected with, so you can choose even more ways to be entertained on TikTok,” TikTok said in a tweet.

TikTok posted a screenshot shot which describes what to expect when using the feature. You will see a banner that says “watch your friends’ videos” once you click on the Friends tab. If you have connected with your friends on the app, you will see his content on the page. If you have not, TikTok will suggest that you connect with friends through your contacts or that you connect with your Facebook friends.

