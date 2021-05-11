TikTok reportedly planning to add an in-app shopping feature

Image Credit: CNN

TikTok is reportedly planning to add its own in-app shopping feature just like Facebook. The short-for video sharing app owned by ByteDance is already working with brands including streetwear label Hype to test the upcoming feature in Europe. The app is already neck deep with Facebook in terms of features, and the in-app shopping feature could further intensify the existing competition.

Per Bloomberg, TikTok is already working with merchants in markets in the UK on the possibility of selling products directly to millions of users within its app, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The report adds that the current test is a prelude to a broader launch that will see the shopping feature made available to users globally. For now, only a handful of users can access the shopping feature, while no exact date has been made known as the date for a wider roll out. Though information about the upcoming feature is still sketchy at the moment, a Hype representative has confirmed the test. A screenshot as seen by Bloomberg, showed that the label’s storefront under its TikTok account displays a range of merchandise with product images and prices.

“TikTok has been testing and learning with e-commerce offerings and partnerships, and we are constantly exploring new ways” to add value, the company said in an emailed statement. “We will provide updates as we explore these important avenues for our community of users, creators and brands.”

Everyone wants a piece of the cake when it comes to e-commerce, and TikTok could be the latest to venture into a field that offers so much merchants and buyers. Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest are far ahead in terms of connecting buyers and sellers, but TikTok could offer an even bigger opportunity to users.

In December, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app announced the launch of a new Small Business Resource Center. The resource center comes with a range of case studies, creative tools and explainers to help SMBs benefit from its app.

TikTok deserves a lot of kudos for bringing this up. Despite being through a lot of challenges as a result of scrutiny from different governments, it is good to know that the company still has good plans for small businesses.

“From success stories to creative tools and free webinars, it has everything you need to grow your small business on our platform,” the Chinese-owned app said in a statement.