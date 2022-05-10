TikTok replaces the Discover tab with Friends tab

Share the joy

TikTok is replacing the Discover tab with a new Friends tab. The company in a tweet said the new Friends tab will be made available to more users in the coming weeks. According to TikTok, users will be able to find content from people they have connected with. The company however, did not give much away in terms of when the feature will become available to all users in the future.

“As we continue to celebrate community and creativity, we’re bringing a Friends Tab to more people over the coming weeks, which will allow you to easily find and enjoy content from people you’re connected with, so you can choose even more ways to be entertained on TikTok,” TikTok said in a tweet.

As we continue to celebrate community and creativity, we're bringing a Friends Tab to more people over the coming weeks, which will allow you to easily find and enjoy content from people you're connected with, so you can choose even more ways to be entertained on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/GdVpPbxio6 — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) May 5, 2022

TikTok posted a screenshot shot which describes what to expect when using the feature. You will see a banner that says “watch your friends’ videos” once you click on the Friends tab. If you have connected with your friends on the app, you will see his content on the page. If you have not, TikTok will suggest that you connect with friends through your contacts or that you connect with your Facebook friends.

According to TechCrunch, the page will also suggest accounts from people that you may know and displays a follow button next to each name.

A couple of weeks ago, TikTok confirmed in a blog post that it is testing a new way for users to identify comments they consider inappropriate. Users will be able to flag comments they consider inappropriate via a private dislike button. The new test is available to select users in some regions, excluding the US.

Once you dislike a comment, the dislike will not appear publicly and commenters will not be informed that their comment has been disliked. TikTok said commenters and other users will not be able to see how many times a comment has been disliked by you.

The new button, according to TikTok, will serve as a way for users to flag comments that are irrelevant to them. The Chinese app emphasized that the button is not a report tool. TikTok urges users to make use of the standard reporting channels when reporting comments, harassment, bullying, and hate speech.

“We’ve started testing a way to let individuals identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate,” the company announced in a blog post about the new test. “This community feedback will add to the range of factors we already use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement.”

