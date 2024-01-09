TikTok removes the ability to search for specific hashtags

Share the joy

A new update, which could affect your TikTok plans, has just been announced. TikTok has removed the ability to search for specific hashtags within its Creative Center tools, reports The New York Times. The new update may not be encouraging to users as it would impact their ability to gain insight into the popularity of some of their tags.

With the tools in the TikTok Creative Center, you can delve deeper into a variety of usage trends that will be extremely helpful for your campaigns and planning. Nevertheless, the New York Times notes that the social media behemoth is taking down the tools due to worries that the information was being used to draw attention to possible platform discrimination.

TikTok explained to NYT that the tool is now more focused on sharing data on the top 100 hashtags within different industries.

In other news, TikTok has released a new content marketing guide for 2024. Along with several tips and notes to help with your campaign strategy, the updated guide covers all the important dates you should be aware of.

In contrast to standard content calendar templates, the guide focuses more on how to maximize individual events.

TikTok, in a blog post, said:

“We want to give you the most relevant tools and easy-to-implement advice so that you can choose which key moments to prioritize for your marketing strategy in 2024. That’s why we’ve decided to not only make a bespoke calendar for each major region across North America, Europe and the Middle East, but we’ve also added some top tips for making the most out of TikTok year round.”

The guide includes important dates and additional pointers on how to use the app’s various ad tools and functions. You can download the guide for free to find out more about how to navigate the year.

In November, TikTok launched a new fashion brand marketing guide. The updated marketing guide will help you get your TikTok marketing on the right track with audience insights, advice, and case study examples.

When it comes to how fashion brands advertise on TikTok, this recently released guide may be more useful. It has nothing to do with TikTok’s popularity—the strategy is the cause for concern.

With a focus on in-app engagement—which is crucial for communicating your message to the audience—the guide gives a general overview of TikTok’s reach and audience.

The new guide will provide brands with more detailed information about fashion engagement and the preferences and interests of platform users.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

